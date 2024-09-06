Insider Selling: The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) EVP Sells 8,468 Shares of Stock

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 8,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $1,219,476.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,826.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of THG opened at $145.99 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.88. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.91) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THG. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 44,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 340,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,371,000 after buying an additional 10,408 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 760,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,374,000 after buying an additional 14,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on THG shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.80.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

