Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Director Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.60, for a total transaction of $233,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Morningstar Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $311.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $308.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $219.45 and a one year high of $330.22. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $571.90 million during the quarter.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Morningstar

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Morningstar

About Morningstar

(Get Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.