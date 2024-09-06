Insider Buying: Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) Director James Fowler bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 384,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lumen Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE LUMN opened at $5.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $7.83.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 18.52%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LUMN shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.25 to $3.15 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,304,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782,249 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,167,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637,585 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,854,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436,710 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,661,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,303,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

Featured Stories

