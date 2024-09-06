Incyte’s (INCY) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $67.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Incyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Incyte from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Incyte from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Incyte from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.29.

Get Incyte alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Incyte

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of INCY opened at $62.96 on Tuesday. Incyte has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.73.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($2.60). Incyte had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 8,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $488,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 15,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $488,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,189 shares of company stock worth $2,812,522 in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

(Get Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.