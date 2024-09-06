Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Sells 3,666 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 212.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HST opened at $16.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.60. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $21.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.
