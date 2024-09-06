Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Director Sells $132,539.88 in Stock

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) Director David P. Malone sold 10,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $132,539.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,985.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hope Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

HOPE stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average is $11.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.15. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $13.59.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $116.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.27 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Hope Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOPE. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 167,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 32,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 105,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOPE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

