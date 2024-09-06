FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Hits New 52-Week High at $181.23

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $181.23 and last traded at $181.23, with a volume of 10286 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $178.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FSV shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FirstService from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on FirstService from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.33.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 86.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstService in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in FirstService by 8,066.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in FirstService by 35.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

