Erik C. Blachford Sells 1,413 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) Director Erik C. Blachford sold 1,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $77,531.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,562.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zillow Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Z stock opened at $53.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.17. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $61.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.74 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $319,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 273,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 60.0% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 310,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,392,000 after purchasing an additional 116,340 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

