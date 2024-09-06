Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.94.

DFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Sunday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 61,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,892,000 after buying an additional 37,114 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,778,000 after buying an additional 17,171 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,172,000 after buying an additional 12,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

DFS opened at $132.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.09 and its 200 day moving average is $127.54. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $147.61.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

