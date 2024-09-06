Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 140 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Vistra were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,853,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Vistra by 277.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 32,933 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,299,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,578,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lisa Crutchfield acquired 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $75.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.16 and its 200 day moving average is $77.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 1.05. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.2195 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is 53.37%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

