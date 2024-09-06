David E. Rainbolt Sells 1,414 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) Director David E. Rainbolt sold 1,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $149,290.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 223,402 shares in the company, valued at $23,586,783.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BancFirst Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $102.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.03. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.99 and a fifty-two week high of $110.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.38.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $153.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of BancFirst

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 30.07%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANF. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 4.2% in the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 1,127,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,246,000 after buying an additional 45,629 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BancFirst by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,002,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,888,000 after acquiring an additional 16,664 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,802,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,818,000. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BANF shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

