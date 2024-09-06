Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,055,000 after purchasing an additional 46,230 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 337,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,702,000 after acquiring an additional 29,855 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $505.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $487.49. The stock has a market cap of $457.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $519.40.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

