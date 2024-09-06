Brokerages Set Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Target Price at $446.45

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $446.45.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $589,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,656 shares of company stock worth $24,700,644. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the second quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the second quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $476.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.08 billion, a PE ratio of 86.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $458.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $417.34. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $493.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

