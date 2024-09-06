Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $1,248,036,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,541,967,000 after purchasing an additional 705,771 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $191,628,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,988,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,031,500,000 after purchasing an additional 263,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 3,064.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,038,000 after purchasing an additional 169,843 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Hsbc Global Res cut Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. HSBC cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $414.11.

Deere & Company Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $383.69 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $417.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.20 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 17.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

