Blue Barn Wealth LLC Has $654,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 969 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 380.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 642.9% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 112.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $680.55 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $711.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $660.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $633.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total transaction of $17,073,388.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,878.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total value of $17,073,388.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,878.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total value of $966,999.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,831 shares of company stock worth $102,721,884. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.29.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

