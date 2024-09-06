Blue Barn Wealth LLC Has $10.66 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 6.0% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,055.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 29,332 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 55,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SCHD opened at $83.10 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $84.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.17.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

