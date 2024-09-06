BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) CEO Acquires $73,500.00 in Stock

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) CEO C Bradford Richmond bought 2,500 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.40 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,007. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.50. The stock had a trading volume of 229,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,779. The firm has a market cap of $689.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.13. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $349.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BJRI. Barclays reduced their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 199,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after buying an additional 25,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

