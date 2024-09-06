BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX) Insider Sells C$5,025,000.00 in Stock

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) insider FAX Capital Corp. sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$5,025,000.00.

CVE RX opened at C$10.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. BioSyent Inc. has a 52 week low of C$7.66 and a 52 week high of C$11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$125.75 million, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.32.

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

