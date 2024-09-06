BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX) Insider Sells C$5,025,000.00 in Stock

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) insider FAX Capital Corp. sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$5,025,000.00.
BioSyent Stock Performance
CVE RX opened at C$10.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. BioSyent Inc. has a 52 week low of C$7.66 and a 52 week high of C$11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$125.75 million, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.32.
BioSyent Company Profile
