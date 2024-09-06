AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Lowered by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 38,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 31,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 142,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 41,244 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $148.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $20.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.97.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

