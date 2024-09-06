AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Shares Down 6%

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $82.54 and last traded at $82.90. Approximately 1,316,341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 4,032,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APP shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on APP

AppLovin Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.54.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 84.16% and a net margin of 20.89%. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 4,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $330,666.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,892.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 4,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $330,666.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at $874,892.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 47,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $3,997,905.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 390,615 shares in the company, valued at $33,225,711.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 630,081 shares of company stock valued at $53,384,695 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 9,470.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 250,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,336,000 after acquiring an additional 248,022 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth $1,131,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in AppLovin by 2,081.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in AppLovin by 167.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $1,195,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.