American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Boosted by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 31.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,991,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,248,812,000 after acquiring an additional 965,938 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,440,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,549,366,000 after acquiring an additional 583,892 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,823,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,416,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,570 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 36.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,794,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,760,000 after buying an additional 2,336,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,468,977,000 after purchasing an additional 36,375 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,789.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,070,789.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,723 shares of company stock worth $7,795,397 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $233.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.10 billion, a PE ratio of 52.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $236.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.72 and a 200-day moving average of $198.98.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.14.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

