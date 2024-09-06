Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) SVP Sells $181,960.00 in Stock

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Coll also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

On Friday, June 28th, John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

NYSE:ALSN opened at $87.41 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.13 and a 52-week high of $92.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.72 and a 200 day moving average of $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ALSN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on Allison Transmission

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,522,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $267,359,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Allison Transmission by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,893,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,716,000 after purchasing an additional 41,168 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $56,334,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 941,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,743,000 after purchasing an additional 67,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 906,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,793,000 after purchasing an additional 50,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.