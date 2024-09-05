Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.58.

WELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Welltower alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Welltower

Institutional Trading of Welltower

Welltower Stock Up 2.0 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 338.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WELL opened at $124.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Welltower has a one year low of $78.38 and a one year high of $124.88. The firm has a market cap of $74.43 billion, a PE ratio of 153.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 330.86%.

About Welltower

(Get Free Report

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.