Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.72 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for $2.45 or 0.00004363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $68.81 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,176,211.97288434 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.47822614 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $3,889,117.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

