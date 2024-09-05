Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.45.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VOD shares. New Street Research raised Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 116.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 630.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 581.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 230.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $10.19.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

