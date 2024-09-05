Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.45.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VOD shares. New Street Research raised Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
NASDAQ VOD opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $10.19.
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.
