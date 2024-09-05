Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on Vishay Precision Group from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Vishay Precision Group Trading Down 0.1 %

VPG opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. Vishay Precision Group has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $36.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.16. The firm has a market cap of $353.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.57 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vishay Precision Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VPG. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

