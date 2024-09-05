Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$137.13.

TIH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$137.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank set a C$136.00 price target on shares of Toromont Industries and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$133.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.00, for a total value of C$123,000.00. In other Toromont Industries news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.00, for a total transaction of C$310,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.00, for a total value of C$123,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,900 shares of company stock worth $602,750. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

TIH stock opened at C$120.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.08. Toromont Industries has a one year low of C$100.81 and a one year high of C$135.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$123.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$124.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

