Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$137.13.
TIH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$137.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank set a C$136.00 price target on shares of Toromont Industries and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$133.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toromont Industries
Insider Buying and Selling
Toromont Industries Price Performance
TIH stock opened at C$120.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.08. Toromont Industries has a one year low of C$100.81 and a one year high of C$135.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$123.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$124.46.
Toromont Industries Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.
Toromont Industries Company Profile
Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Toromont Industries
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.