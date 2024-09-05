The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,043.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $175.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $176.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $415.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on PG shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.79.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

