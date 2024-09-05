Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $219.90 and last traded at $216.39. 30,922,152 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 97,141,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

Get Tesla alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,963 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,203,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. DDFG Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.