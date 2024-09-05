Tangible Price Hits $0.96 on Major Exchanges (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Tangible token can currently be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00001711 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Tangible has traded down 28.8% against the dollar. Tangible has a total market cap of $31.22 million and $109.91 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tangible

Tangible launched on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 0.98810994 USD and is down -2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

