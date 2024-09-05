Strike (STRK) Market Cap Reaches $30.48 Million

Strike (STRK) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last week, Strike has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Strike has a market capitalization of $30.48 million and approximately $15.06 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike token can currently be purchased for about $5.78 or 0.00010308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000092 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike was first traded on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,269,435 tokens. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance. The official website for Strike is strike.org. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.

***The official Strike ticker is “STRK” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Strike Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

