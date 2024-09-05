Stablepoint Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Stablepoint Partners LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,063 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,780 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.0% of Stablepoint Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its stake in Walmart by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 105,865 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 30,448 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.99.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $77.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.16. The firm has a market cap of $621.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $77.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,787,946.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $82,910,840.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 633,518,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,211,325,061.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,787,946.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,306,511 shares of company stock valued at $420,470,807 over the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

