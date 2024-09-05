Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.61.

SAVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut Spirit Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $3.25 to $2.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:SAVE opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -6.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 467.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 29.1% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 12,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

