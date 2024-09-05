Snowline Gold Corp. (CVE:SGD) Receives C$11.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Snowline Gold Corp. (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.44.

SGD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.50 price objective on shares of Snowline Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Snowline Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

CVE SGD opened at C$4.77 on Friday. Snowline Gold has a 12 month low of C$3.88 and a 12 month high of C$6.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$756.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.46.

Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Snowline Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Einarson and Rogue projects covering an area of approximately 137,000 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Canada. The company was formerly known as Skyledger Tech Corp. and changed its name to Snowline Gold Corp.

