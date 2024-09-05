Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, insider Paul Wierbicki sold 20,437 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $194,764.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,578.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Rush Street Interactive news, insider Paul Wierbicki sold 20,437 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $194,764.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,578.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Einar Roosileht sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $1,363,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 809,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,173.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 548,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,179,362. 56.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSI. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter worth approximately $10,605,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 157.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,425,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,666,000 after buying an additional 872,367 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,184,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,788,000 after buying an additional 828,984 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 185.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 981,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 637,883 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 378.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 620,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 490,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSI opened at $9.18 on Thursday. Rush Street Interactive has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average is $8.07.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $220.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

