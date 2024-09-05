Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Receives $5,400.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5,400.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

Reckitt Benckiser Group Cuts Dividend

OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average of $11.49. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $15.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.1915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

