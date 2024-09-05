Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:PHD)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0925 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:PHD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,409. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pioneer Floating Rate Fund
- Stock Average Calculator
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.