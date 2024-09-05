Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:PHD)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0925 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:PHD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,409. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.