Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Director Sells $698,800.00 in Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) Director Richard H. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $698,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 357,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,951,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pegasystems stock opened at $67.89 on Thursday. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $72.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.30. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $351.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEGA. Citigroup decreased their price target on Pegasystems from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Pegasystems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital raised Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised Pegasystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the second quarter valued at $67,968,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at $22,784,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 266.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,641,000 after buying an additional 284,095 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 104.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 554,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,381,000 after buying an additional 283,508 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,369,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,067,000 after buying an additional 250,273 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

