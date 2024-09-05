Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Price Down 1%

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $357.84 and last traded at $359.12. 651,387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,351,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $362.72.

Several research firms have recently commented on PANW. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $111.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $335.82 and a 200-day moving average of $310.46.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total transaction of $660,601.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.12, for a total value of $500,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 19,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,452,097.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total value of $660,601.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 339,572 shares of company stock worth $111,126,265. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 106 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

