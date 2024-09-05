Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company.
NSRGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.
View Our Latest Research Report on NSRGY
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nestlé
Nestlé Price Performance
Shares of NSRGY opened at $105.28 on Friday. Nestlé has a 52-week low of $99.02 and a 52-week high of $119.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.45.
About Nestlé
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nestlé
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.