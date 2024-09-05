Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company.

NSRGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the second quarter worth $134,000. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 242.9% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSRGY opened at $105.28 on Friday. Nestlé has a 52-week low of $99.02 and a 52-week high of $119.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.45.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

