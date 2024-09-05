MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Receives $205.94 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $205.94.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $145.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on MicroStrategy from $204.70 to $182.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $187.50 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other MicroStrategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $6,612,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,518. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $6,612,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,518. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,838 shares of company stock worth $13,950,265 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $124.85 on Thursday. MicroStrategy has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 3.11.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 43.69%. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

