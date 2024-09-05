Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.1% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LLY traded down $25.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $920.57. The company had a trading volume of 538,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,424. The company’s fifty day moving average is $895.96 and its 200-day moving average is $826.05. The company has a market cap of $874.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $516.57 and a one year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 75,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.78, for a total transaction of $64,997,497.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,793,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,178,955,771.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 876,900 shares of company stock valued at $788,605,032 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $961.76.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

