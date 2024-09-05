MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Receives $24.67 Average PT from Analysts

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on MaxLinear from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MaxLinear from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MXL

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of MaxLinear

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu bought 108,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,401,440.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,883,264.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the second quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of MXL opened at $14.39 on Friday. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $26.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.47.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.06). MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About MaxLinear

(Get Free Report

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.