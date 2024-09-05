Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Short Interest Update

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,240,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the July 31st total of 7,640,000 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Life Time Group from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.93.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LTH

Life Time Group Price Performance

Life Time Group stock opened at $23.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.42. Life Time Group has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $25.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 65.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Life Time Group had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $667.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Life Time Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Time Group

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl sold 3,575,000 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $74,646,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,166,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,880,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John G. Danhakl sold 3,575,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $74,646,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,166,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,880,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $13,572,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,929,348 shares in the company, valued at $123,804,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Time Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,479,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,562,000 after purchasing an additional 78,290 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Life Time Group by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,658,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,728,000 after acquiring an additional 770,766 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Life Time Group by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,811,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,117,000 after acquiring an additional 553,881 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,268,000 after acquiring an additional 430,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,544,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Time Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.