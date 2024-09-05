Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives $190.22 Average Target Price from Analysts

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.22.

Several analysts have weighed in on KRYS shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $200.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $153.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on KRYS

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $185.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.45. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $93.95 and a one year high of $219.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.27 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 63.73% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70283900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $4,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,525,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,189,020.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 250,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,073,000 after acquiring an additional 127,435 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,057 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,337,000 after acquiring an additional 30,169 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.