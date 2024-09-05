K Charles Janac Sells 1,348 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CEO K Charles Janac sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $10,608.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,319,462.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

K Charles Janac also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arteris alerts:

On Wednesday, July 3rd, K Charles Janac sold 9,168 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $66,284.64.

On Monday, July 1st, K Charles Janac sold 4,583 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $33,180.92.

Arteris Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIP traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,089. Arteris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $280.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average is $7.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arteris

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Arteris had a negative return on equity of 274.66% and a negative net margin of 68.37%. The business had revenue of $14.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arteris by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 711,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 143,385 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arteris by 28.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after buying an additional 117,312 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in Arteris by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 342,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 87,920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arteris in the second quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris during the 2nd quarter worth about $554,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Arteris

Arteris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.