James Daniel Fay Sells 69,943 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CFO James Daniel Fay sold 69,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $309,148.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,618,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,152,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

James Daniel Fay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $110,000.00.

On Monday, July 1st, James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $108,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61. Matterport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Matterport had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 164.17%. The business had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Matterport’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the second quarter worth $11,722,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the second quarter worth $655,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the second quarter worth $1,655,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Matterport by 396.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 661,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Matterport by 2.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 103,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. 36.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

