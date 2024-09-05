James Daniel Fay Sells 69,943 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CFO James Daniel Fay sold 69,943 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $309,148.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,618,120 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,152,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

James Daniel Fay also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, August 1st, James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $110,000.00.
  • On Monday, July 1st, James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $108,250.00.

Matterport Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61. Matterport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Matterport had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 164.17%. The business had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Matterport's revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the second quarter worth $11,722,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the second quarter worth $655,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the second quarter worth $1,655,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Matterport by 396.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 661,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Matterport by 2.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 103,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. 36.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matterport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

