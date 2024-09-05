Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells 3,528 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) insider Parker Harris sold 3,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $884,081.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,464,622.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Tuesday, August 27th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.90, for a total transaction of $1,104,180.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $1,104,474.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.57, for a total value of $1,069,194.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Parker Harris sold 1,400 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total transaction of $352,268.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $675,416.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.28, for a total value of $1,080,576.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.90, for a total transaction of $1,070,580.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.75, for a total transaction of $1,061,550.00.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total value of $1,076,208.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Parker Harris sold 5,600 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $1,400,952.00.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $1.52 on Thursday, reaching $246.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,082,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,606,282. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The firm has a market cap of $238.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.41.

View Our Latest Report on CRM

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2,400.0% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 816.7% in the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 3,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.