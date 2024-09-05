Insider Buying: nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF) Insider Buys 3,174 Shares of Stock

nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF – Get Free Report) insider Brad Welsh acquired 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$6.00 ($4.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,044.00 ($12,955.10).

NIB Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

NIB Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. NIB’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

NIB Company Profile

nib holdings limited, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites and distributes private health insurance to residents, international students, and visitors in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in five segments: Australian Residents Health Insurance, New Zealand Insurance, International (Inbound) Health Insurance, nib Travel, and nib Thrive segments.

