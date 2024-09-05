Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Short Interest Update

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the July 31st total of 3,530,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Informatica Stock Performance

Informatica stock opened at $24.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1,216.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.06. Informatica has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $39.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Informatica had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $400.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Informatica will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Informatica in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Informatica from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank cut their price target on Informatica from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Informatica from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Informatica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $278,121.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 146,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,072,342.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 64,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $1,817,638.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 437,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,324,466.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $278,121.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 146,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,342.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Informatica by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Informatica by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Informatica by 78,094.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,270,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,034 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Informatica during the first quarter worth $4,162,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Informatica in the first quarter worth $1,933,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Informatica

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Featured Articles

