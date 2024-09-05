Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Short Interest Update

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the July 31st total of 3,530,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Informatica Stock Performance
Informatica stock opened at $24.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1,216.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.06. Informatica has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $39.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.
Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Informatica had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $400.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Informatica will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $278,121.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 146,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,072,342.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 64,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $1,817,638.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 437,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,324,466.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $278,121.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 146,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,342.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Informatica by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Informatica by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Informatica by 78,094.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,270,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,034 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Informatica during the first quarter worth $4,162,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Informatica in the first quarter worth $1,933,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Informatica
Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.
